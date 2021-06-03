New US jobless claims drop below 400,000, first time since pandemic

Source: Reuters

New applications for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic caused mass layoffs in the United States, government data showed on Thursday.

A seasonally adjusted 385,000 new claims for jobless aid were made in the week ended May 29, fewer than expected and 20,000 less than the week prior, the Labor Department said, in the latest sign that the pandemic's disruptions to the job market are nearing their end.

Another 76,098 people, not seasonally adjusted, made claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for workers not normally eligible for aid, more than 17,000 less than the week prior.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Downward trend in unemployment benefits is encouraging but absolute levels still concerning," Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said on Twitter, pointing to the more than 15.4 million people as of the week ended May 15 who were receiving some form of unemployment benefit.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Weekly jobless claims shot into the millions in March 2020 after businesses shut down nationwide to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

They have been on a sustained downward slide as vaccinations allow businesses to resume, hitting new pandemic lows back-to-back in recent weeks.

The data also showed the four-week moving average of claims dropping 30,500 to 428,000, its lowest level since the pandemic began.

The insured unemployment rate indicating people approved for regular benefits rose slightly to 2.7 percent, with nearly 3.8 million insured as of the week ended May 22.

The non-seasonally adjusted total of people receiving benefits under all programs, reported with a two-week lag, was 366,178 lower than the week prior, according to the report.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned that the claims reports in weeks to come may give a distorted picture of the employment situation, since 25 states have ended special pandemic unemployment programs like PUA in a move she expects to impact 3.6 million people.

"It is still unclear that a decline in these levels will translate into substantial job growth and send an accurate signal about labor market conditions," she said in an analysis.