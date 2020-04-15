New rules for extended lockdown: What is allowed, what is not

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The Centre has released revised guidelines for the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The Government of India Information and Broadcasting, in a press release dated April 15, has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs about what is allowed and what is not wef April 20

The said relaxations will, however, not be applicable in the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations. Such zones will not be allowed to have any unchecked inward/outward movement, except for maintaining essential services, such as medical emergencies and law & order duties, and government business continuity.

Let’s have a look:



Financial sector, such as RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets

Supply chain of essential goods

Transportation of goods without any distinction of essential or non essential



Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralised marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds



Activities of marine and inland fisheries



Animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming



Tea, coffee and rubber plantations



Health services



Social sector



Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries



Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas



Works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works



Operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs)



Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships



Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging

Coal, mineral and oil production

e-Commerce operations



Operations of IT and IT enabled services



Data and call centres for government activities



Online teaching and distance learning



Travel by air, rail and road



Operation of educational and training institutions



Industrial and commercial activities



Hospitality services



All cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.



All social, political and other events



Opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of the public, including religious congregations.



In addition, the use of homemade face covers at work places and in public places is now ‘mandatory’. People have been asked to maintain strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers , staggered shifts , access control , thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting etc.

“In sum, the revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation, while maintaining strict protocols in areas where safety is paramount to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” the revised guidelines say.

It also states that penalties will be imposed for violation.

