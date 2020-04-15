App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New rules for extended lockdown: What is allowed, what is not

The said relaxations will, however, not be applicable in the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The Centre has released revised guidelines for the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The Government of India Information and Broadcasting, in a press release dated April 15, has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs about what is allowed and what is not wef April 20

The said relaxations will, however, not be applicable in the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations. Such zones will not be allowed to have any unchecked inward/outward movement, except for maintaining essential services, such as medical emergencies and law & order duties, and government business continuity.

Close

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

related news

Let’s have a look:

What is allowed

  • Financial sector, such as RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets
    Supply chain of essential goods

  • Transportation of goods without any distinction of essential or non essential

  • Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralised marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds

  • Activities of marine and inland fisheries

  • Animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming

  • Tea, coffee and rubber plantations

  • Health services

  • Social sector

  • Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries

  • Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas

  • Works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works

  • Operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs)

  • Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships

  • Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging
    Coal, mineral and oil production

  • e-Commerce operations

  • Operations of IT and IT enabled services

  • Data and call centres for government activities

  • Online teaching and distance learning


Also Read: Self-employed persons allowed to work from April 20

What is not allowed

  • Travel by air, rail and road

  • Operation of educational and training institutions

  • Industrial and commercial activities

  • Hospitality services

  • All cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.

  • All social, political and other events

  • Opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of the public, including religious congregations.

In addition, the use of homemade face covers at work places and in public places is now ‘mandatory’. People have been asked to maintain strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers , staggered shifts , access control , thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting etc.

“In sum, the revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation, while maintaining strict protocols in areas where safety is paramount to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” the revised guidelines say.

It also states that penalties will be imposed for violation.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Lockdown 2 #MHA

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.