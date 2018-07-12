App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New HIV vaccine has shown promising results

This is one of only five vaccines against HIV to be tested on humans. According to WHO data, approximately 36.7 million people were living with HIV in 2016 and nearly 1.8 million were newly affected in the same year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A new vaccine for HIV has shown promising results, according to a research published in the Lancet Journal.

The research claims that four vaccines were administered to 393 healthy adults over 48 weeks and it created immune responses against HIV. At the same time, a parallel study was carried out on Rhesus monkeys where they were administered the vaccine combination to test for resistance against a virus similar to HIV, called the simian-human immunodeficiency virus.

The vaccine will now be tested on 2,600 women in southern Africa who are at risk of acquiring HIV.

"These results represent an important milestone. This study demonstrates that the mosaic Ad26 prime, Ad26 plus gp140 boost HIV vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in humans and monkeys with comparable magnitude, kinetics, phenotype, and durability and also provided 67% protection against viral challenge in monkeys," Dan Barouch, director of the Centre for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre, said to ContagionLive.

However, Barouch added that these results should be interpreted cautiously and verdict on this vaccine should be given after the second phase of trials.

This is one of five vaccines against HIV to be tested on humans in a span of 35 years. According to WHO data, approximately 36.7 million people were living with HIV in 2016 and nearly 1.8 million were newly affected in the same year.
