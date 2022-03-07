New COVID-19 cases in India fall under 5,000; 20% dip in daily cases

Representative image

Daily COVID-19 in India came under 5,000, down 20 percent from the previous day at 4,362, even as active infections kept falling. The new cases take the number of total confirmed tally in the country to 4,29,67,315.

A total of 66 COVID-19 deaths were also registered, taking the toll due to the infectious disease to 5,15,102. Kerala continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise registering 15 backlog deaths.

Kerala also registered the highest deaths at 29 but no other state reported more than 3 deaths in the 24-hour period. There were 24 states and UTs that recorded no death in a day.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country now stands at 54,118—down nearly 9 percent from the previous day and 0.13 percent of the total confirmed cases. Active coronavirus cases in Kerala, which has the highest caseload in the country, are now under 15,000.

The daily test positivity rate in India stood at 0.71 percent, while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 0.73 percent.

States cumulatively registered 9, 260 recoveries in the last 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 4,23,98,095 with the recovery rate reaching 98.64 percent.

The health ministry said that a total of 77.34 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 6,12,926 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 178.90 crore vaccine doses have also been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per details shared.