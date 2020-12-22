MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

New coronavirus strain still not found in India: Health official

VK Paul, a top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India.

Reuters
December 22, 2020 / 06:00 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain has not yet been found in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as health authorities prepared to screen all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom since November 25.

VK Paul, a top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the New COVID strain

India has suspended all flights from Britain starting Wednesday until the end of the year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #VK Paul
first published: Dec 22, 2020 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.