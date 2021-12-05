MARKET NEWS

Network18 and Federal Bank to host telethon to Celebrate Journey of India’s Largest Vaccination Drive

December 05, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST

Surpassing 100-crore administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, India recently scripted history by second only to China in reaching the 100 crore mark. The country’s vaccination journey against COVID-19 has been a roller coaster ride, the biggest roadblock being vaccine hesitancy.

Fighting the battle against misconceptions and hesitancy around the vaccine, Federal Bank and Network18-led initiative Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, India’s largest vaccination drive started in April this year. Since its launch, the campaign has been driving vaccine awareness on the ground and encouraging people to get jabbed with it’s health partner – Apollo 24*7 and NGO partner – United Way Mumbai. The initiative has been supported by eminent leaders and celebrities throughout the country.

Through Sanjeevani Gaadi and Sanjeevani Champions, the campaign has reached 1137 villages and impacted 111076 people till date. To celebrate the 9 months journey towards making India COVID-19 free, Network18 and Federal Bank will host a star-studded four-hour telethon in presence of thought leaders and top-notch influencers from government & private bodies.

The campaign that has been encouraging people to take the jab with the rhythmic reminder “tika laga”, through the telethon will urge them to take both the doses to complete the vaccination, “Poora Tika Laga”. It will be aired across Network 18 TV and digital platforms on Sunday, 12th December at 12pm.

Stay tuned for more details!
Dec 5, 2021 06:51 pm

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

