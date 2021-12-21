MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

NEGVAC, NTAGI deliberating scientific evidences on Covid vaccination of children: Govt

The central government has been regularly reviewing pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to states and union territories to cover eligible beneficiaries with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of children, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The central government has been regularly reviewing pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to states and union territories to cover eligible beneficiaries with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The government has also undertaken ’Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign from November 3, wherein missed beneficiaries for first dose and beneficiaries due for second dose are identified and vaccinated through house-to-house activity, she said.

On whether the government has any immediate proposals or policy to vaccinate persons under the age of 18 years, Pawar said, "The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of children below 18 years of age.”
PTI
Tags: #Children #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 #National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization #Rajya Sabha #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 21, 2021 06:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.