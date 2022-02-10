Nearly 6% drop in daily COVID-19 infections, 11.4% drop in active cases in a day

India has logged 67,084 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours-5.9 per cent lower than the daily cases reported a day before and the daily infections stayed under 1 lakh for the fourth day in a row.

This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,24, 78, 060. Of the new cases, Kerala reported the highest 23,253 new cases followed by Maharashtra (7,142) and Tamil Nadu (3,971).

Only Kerala and Maharashtra reported more than 5000 daily infections.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 7,90, 789 down from 8,92,828 active cases a day before. This meant that there was a decline of 11.4 per cent in the number of active cases in the 24-hour period. Barring Sikkim which reported a rise of 6 in the number of active cases, all states and UTs registered a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

A total of 1,241 COVID-19 deaths were also added in the last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed deaths to 5,06,520. Of the total deaths registered in a day, 627 were added by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise but the state also recorded 227 new deaths—the highest in the country—in the 24-hour period.

Maharashtra and Karnataka added 92 and 48 fresh deaths in a day respectively.

The country also registered 1,67, 882 recoveries in the 24-hour period which took the total recoveries to 4,11, 80, 751 and the recovery rate for the country now is 96.95 per cent.

The dip in the COVID-19 positivity rate continued and the daily test positivity rate was 4.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate has also come down to 6.58 per cent.

A total of 74.61 crore total tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 15,11,321 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.