Nation-wide campaign against unnecessary hysterectomies in India

Global pharmaceutical major Bayer on April 20 launched a nationwide “Preserving the Uterus” campaign to raise awareness among women and doctors to avoid unnecessary hysterectomies.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-2016, up to 3.6 percent of Indian women in the age group of 30-39 years underwent a hysterectomy and this figure was the highest in Andhra Pradesh and the lowest in Assam.

Some research studies suggest that while in the US, six out of 1,000 women undergo hysterectomy, this figure is twice as high in India at 17.

The nationwide campaign will be carried out in partnership with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council, a not-for-profit health awareness institution.

Why the campaign

Hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a woman’s uterus. The term is also commonly used to refer to the accompanying removal of fallopian tubes, ovaries, cervix and other related organs.

Also read: India's maternal mortality rate dips to 103; Kerala, UP, Maharashtra mark sharpest decline

In India, hysterectomies have been a cause of concern over the past few years. Claims under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana indicate, for instance, show a significant reimbursement volume for hysterectomy procedures.

As per data from September 2018 to April 2019, 24,00,981 pre-authorisations were raised for all packages under the scheme, of which 21,896 were for hysterectomy.

Data also suggest that the rate of hysterectomy, just like caesarian section, is dramatically higher in private hospitals compared to public-sector hospitals.

FOGSI president Dr Shanta Kumari said the initiative would aim to sensitise and educate health care practitioners through knowledge-sharing and upskilling to increase acceptance of modern methods of management of gynaecological diseases.

Also read: Govt data shows minimal disruption in institutional deliveries during COVID-19 pandemic but activists sceptical

"It will also raise awareness about issues such as heavy menstrual bleeding among women through multiple media channels,” she said.

Manoj Saxena, India head of Bayer, said the company would also engage with various state governments to create awareness around the crucial issue involving women’s health.