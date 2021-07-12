Nasal Covid vaccine prevents disease, transmission in animals: Study

Image: Shutterstock

A new single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine fully protects mice against lethal infection, and also blocks transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in ferrets, a study has shown.

The new vaccine, described in the journal Science Advances, is administered through a nasal spray similar to those commonly used to vaccinate against influenza.

This new method is unlike the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines that require an injection.

"The currently available vaccines against COVID-19 are very successful, but the majority of the world's population is still unvaccinated and there is a critical need for more vaccines that are easy to use and effective at stopping disease and transmission," said Paul McCray, a professor of at University of Georgia, US.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"If this new COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in people, it may help block SARS-CoV-2 transmission and help control the COVID-19 pandemic," McCray, co-leader of the study, said.

The researchers noted that the vaccine only requires a single dose and it may be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to at least three months.

Because it is given intranasally, the vaccine may also be easier to administer, especially for those who have a fear of needles, they said.

"Our preclinical data show that this vaccine not only protects against infection, but also significantly reduces the chances of transmission," said Biao He, a professor at the University of Georgia, and co-leader of the study.

The experimental vaccine uses a harmless parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5) to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into cells where it prompts an immune response that protects against COVID-19 infection.

PIV5 is related to common cold viruses and easily infects different mammals, including humans, without causing significant disease.

Spike protein helps the virus to enter and infect human cells, and vaccines are directed against it.

The team has previously shown that this vaccine platform can completely protect experimental animals from another dangerous coronavirus disease called Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The inhaled PIV5 vaccine targets mucosal cells that line the nasal passages and airways, which are the main entry point for most SARS-CoV-2 infections and the site of early virus reproduction.

Virus produced in these cells can invade deeper into the lungs and other organs in the body, which can lead to more severe disease, according to the researchers.

Virus made in these cells can be easily shed through exhalation allowing transmission from one infected person to others, they said.

The study showed that the vaccine produced a localised immune response, involving antibodies and cellular immunity, that completely protected mice from fatal doses of SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine also prevented infection and disease in ferrets and appeared to block transmission of COVID-19 from infected ferrets to their unprotected and uninfected cage-mates, the researchers added.