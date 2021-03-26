Nagpur sees 4,095 COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Nagpur on Friday saw its highest every single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 4,095 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 35 deaths and 1,943 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 2,11,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 1,69,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases, he added.

With 17,6265 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,58,808, the official informed.