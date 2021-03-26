English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Nagpur sees 4,095 COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day

The district's caseload now stands at 2,11,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 1,69,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases, officials said.

PTI
March 26, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Nagpur on Friday saw its highest every single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 4,095 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 35 deaths and 1,943 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 2,11,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 1,69,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases, he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 17,6265 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,58,808, the official informed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Nagpur
first published: Mar 26, 2021 06:22 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.