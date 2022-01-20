Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count drops to 5,708; 12 die, active tally at 22,103

Local trains in Mumbai (File image: Reuters)

Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,708 new coronavirus cases, 324 less than the previous day, and 12 fresh fatalities, while 15,440 more patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the financial capital's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,23,707, while the death toll jumped to 16,500, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the city dipped for the second consecutive day and dropped below the 6,000-mark after a two-day gap.

Mumbai reported 324 fewer cases as compared to Wednesday, but the daily fatalities remained the same. On Wednesday, 6,032 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths linked to the infection were reported in the city.

With 15,440 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases soared to 9,82,425, as per the bulletin. Mumbai now has 22,103 active COVID-19 cases.

The BMC said Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 96 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 83 days.

As many as 53,203 new coronavirus tests were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours as compared to 60,291 on Wednesday, taking their cumulative count to 1,48,31,298, the bulletin said.

Mumbai's positivity rate stood at 10.72 per cent, it said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

As per the bulletin, 4,795 out of the 5,708 new patients, or around 84 per cent, were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 550 patients were hospitalised and 79 required oxygen support, it said.

Also, only 4,857 of the total 38,093 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients were occupied in the city, the civic body said. The growth rate of cases in Mumbai between January 13 and 19 stood at 0.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

Presently, 44 buildings in the city are sealed, but it doesn't have any containment zone in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), it added.

Mumbai had logged 20,971 daily COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Last year, the city had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 during the second wave of the pandemic.