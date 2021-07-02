Mumbai: BMC issues new norms for vaccination camps at offices, housing societies

In light of the recent COVID-19 vaccination scam, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued additional guidelines and stated that inoculation at housing societies and workplaces will only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, an official said on Friday.

The civic body also released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal of the Union government and contact details of ward-level war rooms.

Also Read: To counter COVID-19 third wave, BMC to rehire retired doctors

As per the guidelines issued on Thursday, vaccination at workplaces and housing societies will be carried out by registered private COVID-19 vaccination centres only, and managements of offices and housing societies will have to ensure that these centres are registered on CoWIN by contacting the local authority.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Office and housing society managements will have to designate a person to work as a 'nodal officer' and coordinate with private vaccination centres and support vaccination activities, it was stated.

Read | COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 32.17 lakh doses administered on July 1

The nodal officer will oversee and facilitate all aspects of vaccination such as registration of beneficiaries, availability of physical and IT infrastructure and oversee vaccination etc, the guidelines stated.

The BMC had last month issued guidelines for vaccination at workplaces and housing societies, making a memorandum of understanding (MoU) mandatory with private COVID vaccination centres, but detailed roles and responsibilities were missing in it.

Now, the nodal officer will have to ensure that an MoU is signed by the secretary of the housing society and registered private vaccination centre, and the details about the date of vaccination has to be displayed on the notice board of the society, it was stated.

As per the guidelines, housing societies will have to inform their respective medical officer and local police station about the vaccination camps at least three days in advance.

The nodal officer of private vaccination centres will have to ensure that all beneficiaries get a link of digital certificates, while the health department team will also conduct random surprise visits to vaccination sites, it was stated.

The Mumbai police have registered 10 FIRs so far, after a racket which held bogus vaccination camps for housing societies and private firms came to light last month.

According to the BMC, 54,67,805 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, and of these, 10,83,266 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.