More than 20 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs free of cost: Health Ministry
Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 16 including wastages is 18,71,13,705 doses as per data available at 8 am today.
May 17, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
The Health Ministry on May 17 has said that the Government of India has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost.
Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 16 including wastages is 18,71,13,705 doses as per data available at 8 am today.
The ministry also said that more than 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses i.e. 2,04,96,525 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Furthermore, the ministry said that nearly 3 lakh i.e. 2,94,660 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.
"Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1 2021. Under the Strategy, in every month 50 percent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier," the ministry said in its statement.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.