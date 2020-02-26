App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

More new daily virus cases outside China than inside: WHO

"Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday there were now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.

"Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva.

The UN health agency put the number of new cases in China on Tuesday at 411 while those registered outside the country stood at 427.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #World Health Organisation #World News

