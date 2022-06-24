English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    WHO holds meeting on monkeypox: Top 5 developments

    There are over 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Screening for monkeypox under way at the Chennai airport on June 3. India has not reported any cases so far.

    Screening for monkeypox under way at the Chennai airport on June 3. India has not reported any cases so far.

    Viral infection monkeypox has been declared a pandemic by global coalition World Health Network. The disease has so far been detected in 48 countries.

    Here are the five latest developments related to the disease:

     

    1)  A committee of experts from the World Health Organization held a meeting on June 23 to discuss whether monkeypox is a global health emergency. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be announced today. The global health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the meeting that there were over 3,200 confirmed cases worldwide, news agency AFP report.

    2) South Africa reported its first monkeypox case on June 23. The patient is a 30-year-old man with no recent travel history.

    Close

    Related stories

    3) In France, the number of monkepox cases have risen to 277 from the 183 infections confirmed just five days ago. Most of France's monkeypox cases have been detected in the capital city Paris though there are smaller outbreaks in other parts of the country

    4) Monkeypox cases have been detected more among gay and bisexual men. Considering this, the United Kingdom will soon start vaccinating some of them.  "Although anyone can contract monkeypox, data from the latest outbreak shows higher levels of transmission within – but not exclusive to – the sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men," the UK government said.

    5) Presently, only a Danish company, Bavarian Nordic, is making licensed monkeypox vaccines, AFP reported. The company said it has a "couple of million" doses to meet global demand.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Health #monkeypox #pandemic
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.