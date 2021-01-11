Monitor poultry farms, zoos to control bird flu, says PM Modi as virus spreads to 9 states

In an interactive session with chief ministers ahead of the commencement of the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the alarming spread of avian flu across nine states.

He said: “Poultry farms, zoos, and water bodies will have to be monitored constantly to control the spread of bird flu.”

The bird flu has spread to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra and lakhs of birds are being culled to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking about the outbreak and how the government is planning to contain the avian influenza spread, PM Modi said: “The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem, in which District Magistrates will have a key role to play.”

The Prime Minister told the CMs of the affected states that they will have to guide their DMs in this endeavour and advised the other state leaders to be on constant vigil.