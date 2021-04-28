MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 6: Ask doctors all your questions on April 30th at 6 pm

The second wave of Coronavirus has ripped through India with ferocity, leaving death and devastation in its wake, even as people struggle for oxygen, hospital beds, and medicines. While an accelerated inoculation will help lift India out of darkness, what can people do to ensure they stay home, stay safe, and don't burden an already creaking healthcare infrastructure? Three of India's top doctors will answer all your questions LIVE on April 30th, Friday, at 6 pm on Moneycontrol. 

