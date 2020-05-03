App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: May 3

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Today is for meditation.

Tips to make it a daily habit.

Feel good with this quote:

“Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” -- Babe Ruth

Show off on your WhatsApp group 

Take it easy!

That kinda song.

Take a break, but make good the time

Cook up a storm

Go for Vietnamese-style chicken meatballs.

Time to wind down

Listen: A podcast about creating your home gym.

Read: The Content Trap by Bharat Anand.

Watch:  Homeland Season 8 on Disney+Hotstar.

Plan: What you will do this week.


Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on May 3, 2020 07:15 am

tags #coronavirus #MC Home Isolation Planner

