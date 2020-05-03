Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: May 3

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
Quick workout to start the day
Today is for meditation.
Tips to make it a daily habit.
Feel good with this quote:
“Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” -- Babe RuthShow off on your WhatsApp group
- The curious case of the missing hit.
- There, you’ve become a quiz creator.
- Buy fonts. Yes, seriously!
- Bring your text to life, people.
Take it easy!
That kinda song.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: All about the easing of the lockdown restrictions.
- Be up to date: What you should make of the Giliead drug.
- Be curious: Millions of free movies, books, websites, etc.
Cook up a storm
Go for Vietnamese-style chicken meatballs.
Time to wind down
Listen: A podcast about creating your home gym.
Read: The Content Trap by Bharat Anand.
Watch: Homeland Season 8 on Disney+Hotstar.Plan: What you will do this week.
