Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: May 1

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
Now that Indians are confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.
Quick workout to start the day
Those abs need work today
Flutter Kicks
2 x 45 secs
Reverse Crunch
2 x 45 secs
Ankle Taps
2 x 45 secs
Planks
2 X 30 secs
Sit-ups
2 x 45 secs
Leg raises
2 x 45 secs
Get motivated with this quote
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” -- Franklin D RooseveltShow off on your WhatsApp group
- Cool backgrounds for your video calls.
- If Burt Reynolds had played James Bond.
- Machine generated comic strip.
- “Best” advice about problem solving.
Let’s get you in the work mood
Just the song for that.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Why the virus is confusing.
- Be up to date: Zero auto sales for first time.
- Be productive: With this easy-to-use tool.
Cook up a storm
How about Japanese Rice Bowl?
Time to wind down
Listen: Goran Bregović & His Wedding and Funeral Band.
Read: The Art of the Story, edited by Daniel Halpern.
Watch: The Valhalla Murders, on Netflix.
Play: Dots and Boxes on paper.
Click here to see all the previous planners
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365