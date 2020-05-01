App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: May 1

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Now that Indians are confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Those abs need work today

related news

Flutter Kicks

2 x 45 secs

Reverse Crunch

2 x 45 secs

Ankle Taps

2 x 45 secs

Planks

2 X 30 secs

Sit-ups

2 x 45 secs

Leg raises

2 x 45 secs

Get motivated with this quote

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” -- Franklin D Roosevelt

Show off on your WhatsApp group

Let’s get you in the work mood

Just the song for that.

Take a break, but make good the time

Cook up a storm

How about Japanese Rice Bowl?

Time to wind down

Listen: Goran Bregović & His Wedding and Funeral Band.

Read: The Art of the Story, edited by Daniel Halpern.

Watch:  The Valhalla Murders, on Netflix.

Play: Dots and Boxes on paper.

Click here to see all the previous planners



First Published on May 1, 2020 07:08 am

tags #coronavirus #MC Home Isolation Planner

