Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready before US election, even as Trump claims it is coming by November 1

Biotech firm Moderna has rejected United States President Donald Trump’s claim that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available to the public “soon”. A group of researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have also disagreed.

Trump had made the claim during the first US presidential debate against his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden. "It's a possibility that we'll have the answer before November 1," Trump said.

There are concerns within the scientific community and some in the general public that Trump would push through an emergency use authorisation of a potential COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the November 3 election. These concerns are over the safety a vaccine that is rapidly approved.

In what was a major blow to Trump’s hopes of having doses ready before the election, Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel told The Financial Times that the firm will not seek an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine candidate before November 25.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: "November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) — assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe."

Meanwhile, top medical experts from UPMC are doubtful a COVID-19 vaccination will be widely available this year. They have said that the possibility for a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 before 2020-end is low, and even if there is a successful candidate, it will not end the pandemic.

“As scientists with a long track record of experience in this field, this is simply not going to happen,” Dr. David A. Nace, chief medical officer at UPMC Senior Communities had said on September 29.

Dr. Amy Hartman, a vaccine researcher at UPMC, told KDKA “typically, it can take over 10 years to develop a vaccine.”

UPMC’s Dr. Graham Snyder had said that a successful candidate “won’t stop the need to get tested if you’re symptomatic, to wear a mask, to physically distance.”