Mix-and-match usage of COVID-19 vaccines 'theoretically possible but no robust scientific evidence yet': Dr VK Paul

File image of Dr VK Paul (Source: ANI)

Mixing two different COVID-19 vaccines to immunise a person against coronavirus is "theoretically possible", Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog - the Centre's topmost think-tank - said on May 22. But there is "no robust scientific evidence" to permit the mix-and-match usage of vaccines as of now, he clarified.

More time would be needed to decide on whether the mixing of doses can be recommended, Paul added. A decision in favour of mixed vaccine usage would depend on the availability of strong scientific evidence, he suggested.

"You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the one he received in the first dose. Scientifically and theoretically it is possible. But recommending this - is evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence, only time will tell," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Paul's remarks come against the backdrop of a study conducted by the Oxford Vaccine Group, which showed that the mixed use of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generated a potent immune response.

Also Read | Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines increases reports of fatigue, headache: Study

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, the mixture of doses led to a higher occurrence of mild-to-moderate side-effects, stated the study which was conducted on 830 volunteers, all aged 50 and above. The findings with full results are expected to be published in June.

Owing to the constraints in global vaccine supply, a number of countries are exploring the option of interchangeable use of jabs. At least two Canadian provinces - Ontario and Quebec - have said that they plan to mix vaccine doses in the near future due to the shortage in supplies.