Mix-and-match usage of COVID-19 vaccines 'theoretically possible but no robust scientific evidence yet': Dr VK Paul
More time would be needed to decide whether the mixing of vaccine doses can be recommended, says government.
May 22, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
File image of Dr VK Paul (Source: ANI)
Mixing two different COVID-19 vaccines to immunise a person against coronavirus is "theoretically possible", Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog - the Centre's topmost think-tank - said on May 22. But there is "no robust scientific evidence" to permit the mix-and-match usage of vaccines as of now, he clarified.
More time would be needed to decide on whether the mixing of doses can be recommended, Paul added. A decision in favour of mixed vaccine usage would depend on the availability of strong scientific evidence, he suggested.
"You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the one he received in the first dose. Scientifically and theoretically it is possible. But recommending this - is evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence, only time will tell," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Paul's remarks come against the backdrop of a study conducted by the Oxford Vaccine Group, which showed that the mixed use of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generated a potent immune response.
However, the mixture of doses led to a higher occurrence of mild-to-moderate side-effects, stated the study which was conducted on 830 volunteers, all aged 50 and above. The findings with full results are expected to be published in June.
Owing to the constraints in global vaccine supply, a number of countries are exploring the option of interchangeable use of jabs. At least two Canadian provinces - Ontario and Quebec - have said that they plan to mix vaccine doses in the near future due to the shortage in supplies.