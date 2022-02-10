Ministry of Health issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

The Ministry of Health has revised guidelines for international arrivals that will come in to effect from February 14, doing away with the "at-risk" classification for countries that was introduced following the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Follow these diligently, stay safe & strengthen India's hands in the fight against COVID-19," the ministry has said.

The demarcation of countries "at-risk" and other countries stand removed. Accordingly, the need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries "at-risk" has been done away with.



Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/9Fvl0AJvTY — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]