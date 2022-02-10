MARKET NEWS

    Ministry of Health issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

    "Follow these diligently, stay safe & strengthen India's hands in the fight against COVID-19," the ministry has said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

    The Ministry of Health has revised guidelines for international arrivals that will come in to effect from February 14, doing away with the "at-risk" classification for countries that was introduced following the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

    The demarcation of countries "at-risk" and other countries stand removed. Accordingly, the need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries "at-risk" has been done away with.

    [This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Ministry of Health #Omicron #Travel
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 12:23 pm
