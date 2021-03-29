English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Mexico receives 1.5 million does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from US

The vaccines were the initial batch in an agreement to send some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States to help Mexico offset local shortages for its drive to inoculate its population of 126 million.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

A delivery of 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from the United States landed in Mexico City on Sunday night, Mexico's foreign ministry said, following an accord US President Joe Biden made with Mexico this month.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The vaccines were the initial batch in an agreement to send some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States to help Mexico offset local shortages for its drive to inoculate its population of 126 million.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Mexico #United States #World News
first published: Mar 29, 2021 11:25 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.