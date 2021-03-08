English
Mental health concerns | SAP gives employees day off on April 27 to help them unwind

Reports from SAP’s global Employee Assistance Program -- a confidential counselling service for employees – revealed that there was 28 percent increase in calls in 2020. The numbers have only increased since 2017.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
Representational image

Taking cognizance of the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, tech firm SAP decided to give an off day on April 27 to all of its 1,02,000 employees across the globe.

SAP North America President DJ Paoni was alarmed to learn that depression affects a person’s ability to complete physical job tasks about 20 percent of the time and reduces their cognitive performance about 35 percent of the time. Besides, reports from SAP’s global Employee Assistance Program (EAP) -- a confidential counselling service for employees – revealed that there was a 28 percent increase in calls in 2020. The numbers have only increased since 2017.

This made him realise that employees need to unplug. And, he decided to act.

Explaining the company’s decision to give an off to all employees, Paoni said: “We learned that a third of our employees have stress levels that are higher than their satisfaction level. Sixty-one percent said that they’re working slightly above capacity.”

The SAP boss worked with local and global teams to implement SAP’s Mental Health Day -- a company-sponsored holiday for all employees – which will be observed on April 27. No work will be done on that day, so that all employees get some time off to do something for themselves and their families.

Close

Paoni said: “It is not just another day off. It is a clear message from the company that it is okay to relax. Healthier employees mean happier customers, so there is a business benefit in the long run.”

Explaining the importance of the initiative, Dr Natalie Lotzmann, Chief Medical Officer, SAP, said: “How well we deliver on our business goals sustainably depends on our well-being. The pandemic has compounded existing challenges and created a new dimension of mental distress for many people. With Mental Health Day, SAP is signalling a strong commitment to its employees – and to society at large – that mental health is important, and there is no place for stigma in the workplace.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medical Institute, some of the top causes of disability across the world are depression, schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
#Mental Health Day #SAP
first published: Mar 8, 2021 10:56 pm

