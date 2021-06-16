MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Jean Castex

The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall, Jean Castex said.

AFP
June 16, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
File image (Image: Reuters)

File image (Image: Reuters)

France will on Thursday lift its requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, while an unpopular Covid curfew will be scrapped on June 20, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall, Castex said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
AFP
TAGS: #coronavirus #France #Jean Castex #World News
first published: Jun 16, 2021 05:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.