Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Jean Castex
The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall, Jean Castex said.
AFP
June 16, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
File image (Image: Reuters)
France will on Thursday lift its requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, while an unpopular Covid curfew will be scrapped on June 20, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall, Castex said.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.