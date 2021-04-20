Many Indians struggle to get coronavirus tests as cases rocket

Source: Reuters

Diagnostics firms testing for coronavirus are nearing breaking point in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai as India battles its biggest surge in COVID-19, which may worsen the crisis as many sick people can't get tested fast enough to isolate themselves.

"We can't cater to the demand," said Dr. Vidur Mahajan of Mahajan Imaging in the Indian capital, who has temporarily shut two of his three sample collection points due to a backlog of pre-booked tests, and to prioritise testing for government hospitals.

Also Read: Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs, grocery shops to stay open only from 7-11 am till May 1

Also Read: Jabs for all: Students planning to go abroad for education feel left out

India has recorded more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the last six days, marking the world's worst jump this month. But many people have failed to get tested at all or early, which means the reported caseload of 15.3 million may be much lower than the real extent of the infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: COVID-19 second wave | Medical oxygen supply increased by four times from February: Report

Officials from four diagnostics companies, including Mahajan, said samples currently being tested daily were between 300 percent-650 percent higher than February, putting infrastructure and personnel under severe pressure.

Doctors and patients in New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai said it was taking between three and eight days to find slots for the highly accurate RT-PCR tests and get their results.

If sample arrivals rise further, by 25 percent to 30 percent, "probably the testing facilities will crash, in terms of turn-around time at least," said A. Ganesan, group vice chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics, which runs 14 testing labs across India.

"We will have to turn back some of the patients without collecting their samples."

India's health ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters. The government said 1.5 million samples were tested on Monday, a jump from about 1 million at the start of the month.

With hospitals full and oxygen and medicines in short supply, several cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official COVID-19 death tolls, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.

New Delhi resident Puneet Vig said it took several calls to four labs this week before he was able to book a test for his 62-year-old mother who has been running a fever.

Her sample is due to be collected on April 24, with at least a couple of more days of delay expected till her results become available, he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"If you can't get a basic thing like testing done even in Delhi, it is very frustrating," Vig said.

With test results often delayed, doctors said they were relying on CT scans and symptoms to treat patients.

"What is happening because of the delayed testing is that the circle of transmission is getting wider and wider," said Dr. Ravindra Khade Patil of Sushrut Hospitals on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"Without a test, the patient may not isolate and thus infect others."