Many African Countries Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions as Fourth Wave Spreads

In just the past three weeks, the percentage of Kenyans who tested positive for the coronavirus jumped from less than one percent to more than 30 percent — the country’s highest positivity rate yet.

In Uganda, nearly 50 lawmakers and their staff members, some of them vaccinated, tested positive this past week after attending a sports tournament in neighbouring Tanzania.

And in Zimbabwe, skyrocketing infections have pushed the government to institute new restrictions on businesses and incoming travellers.

Across Africa, countries are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, and health officials worry about how the new omicron variant will impact the world’s least-vaccinated continent. Omicron, first detected in southern Africa, remains highly contagious, but so far, it is causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations than previous variants such as delta.

The latest wave comes as many African countries were beginning to reopen and businesses were hoping for a robust holiday season — only for governments to reintroduce curfews and quarantines and impose new vaccine mandates.

Even as Britain and the United States lifted omicron-related travel restrictions on southern African states in the past week, Africans faced new travel restrictions from elsewhere because of the rising infections. Beginning Saturday, the United Arab Emirates was suspending entry for travellers from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania, and impose additional requirements for those traveling from Ghana and Uganda.

“We are unfortunately going to be celebrating the end-of-the-year holiday season in the middle of the fourth wave that’s sweeping across the continent,” Dr John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

At least 21 African countries are now experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic, according to the Africa CDC. Algeria, Kenya and Mauritius are undergoing a fifth one.

Cases have more than doubled in recent weeks in nations including Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Positivity rates have soared, too: Malawi reported a 46.29% positivity rate Thursday compared with just a 1.54% rate on Nov. 30. Infections are surging among young people in Uganda, with some public health researchers attributing that to younger age groups being the most active during the holiday season.

Omicron is tearing through Africa, with 22 nations now reporting the variant. It is not known whether the highly contagious variant is the dominant one or the one driving the surge of infections across Africa.