MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with Biological-E MD on progress of COVID vaccine

The health minister on Thursday had also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Mansukh Mandaviya met Ms Mahima Datla, MD of Biological_E on the progress of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)

Mansukh Mandaviya met Ms Mahima Datla, MD of Biological_E on the progress of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said he held a meeting with Biological-E Managing Director Mahima Dalta on the progress of the company's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax.

The minister on Thursday had also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

"Met Ms Mahima Datla, MD of @Biological_E , who briefed me on the progress of their upcoming #COVID19 vaccine, Corbevax. I assured all the Government support for the vaccine," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Earlier in June, the Union Health Ministry had finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to M/s Biological-E," the Health Ministry had said in a statement.

The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Centre to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support.

The Biological-E COVID vaccine candidate has been supported by the Centre from preclinical stage to phase-3 studies.

The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, the health ministry had said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #biological e #Corbevax #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India #mansukh mandaviya
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.