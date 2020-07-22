App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra reports highest one-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of such poeple in the state to 1,87,769, the department said in its statement.

PTI

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607, the state health department said.

The state's death toll due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556, it said.

There are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 16,87,213people have been tested for COVID-19 across Maharashtra, it said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

