Maharashtra reports 956 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; 966 recover

Mumbai reported 264 cases and two deaths, taking the tally and toll in the country's financial capital to 7,60,329 and 16,292 respectively.

PTI
November 14, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Representative image

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 956 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 66,24,300 and the toll to 1,40,583, an official said.

All 18 deaths took place in the Mumbai division, including 11 in Raigad, five in Kalyan-Dombivali civic area in the Thane district and two in the metropolis.

The discharge of 966 persons took the recovery count to 64,67,879 in Maharashtra, which is 97.64 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the state with 12,191 active cases, he said. The fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai division saw 439 cases and 18 deaths, which took the tally to 17,07,181 and the fatality count to 35,710, he added. Nashik division had 110 cases, while Pune division had 305, including 108 in Pune city, Kolhapur division reported 23 cases, and Aurangabad division had 32, of which six were in Aurangabad city, the official said.

He said Latur division had 28 cases, Nagpur division saw 14 cases, including 10 in Nagpur city, and Akola division witnessed five cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,24,300, deaths 1,40,583, recoveries 64,67,879, active 12,191, tests 6,39,70,588, tests today 1.07,304.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Maharashtra
first published: Nov 14, 2021 09:18 pm

