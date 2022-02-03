MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Maharashtra records 15,252 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths

    The COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,68,800, and death toll to 1,42,859. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST
    Passengers at Mumbai's local CSMT railway station (File image: Reuters)

    Passengers at Mumbai's local CSMT railway station (File image: Reuters)

    Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,252 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, the state health department said. No Omicron infection was reported during the day. The state has so far reported 3,334 infections of the Omicron variant.

    The COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,68,800, and death toll to 1,42,859. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities.

    Pune recorded 2,156 new cases on Thursday, followed by Nagpur (1,420), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,012), Mumbai (834) and Nashik (474). Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 4,758 new cases, Nagpur 3,292, Mumbai 2,037, Aurangabad 946, Akola 831, Latur 776 and Kolhapur 659.

    Of 75 fatalities, Pune circle recorded 26 deaths, Mumbai 24, Nashik 11, Latur eight, Kolhapur four and Akola two deaths. Nagpur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fatalities.

    The state has 1,58,151 active cases at present.

    Close

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    View more
    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    As many as 30,235 patients recovered in 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 74,63,868.The recovery rate in the state is 96.07 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

    Currently 9,05,696 people are in home quarantine and 2,610 people in institutional quarantine.

    With 1,46,904 tests conducted since Wednesday evening, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus infection rose to 7,50,99,654.

    Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 15,252, Total cases: 77,68,800, Fatalities: 75; Total deaths: 1,42,859; Tests conducted in 24 hours: 1,46,904; Active cases: 1,58,151.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #Omicron
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.