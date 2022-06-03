Maharashtra records 1,134 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active cases cross 5,000

Representative image

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said.

The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864.

The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.

Mumbai led with 763 new cases, while deaths were reported from Beed, Solapur and Pune districts.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The recovery count increased by 563 and reached 77,37,355.

There are now 5,127 active cases, up from 4,559 on Thursday, a rise of over 12 per cent.

Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have no active cases at the moment.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.06 per cent, fatality rate 1.87 per cent.

As many as 26,285 samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,09,77,908.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases: 78,90,346, Death toll: 1,47,864; Active cases: 5,127; Tests: 8,09,77,908.