Maharashtra must turn to other states to procure Remdesivir: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said to address the shortage of remdesivir, the Maharashtra government should procure the drug from states that are not witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and take action against black marketing of the injection.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should pay attention to the availability of remdesivir, as instances of black marketing had been reported last year.

"The same is happening now as well. Not all states are witnessing a second wave. Hence, the government should procure remdesivir from states that are not in the second wave of the pandemic and companies that are producing the drug," he said.

The BJP leader further said that the state government should stop playing politics over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has clearly stated the number of vaccine doses given to Maharashtra, pending doses, and the quantity which will be given, he said.

"Those criticising the Centre should see that Maharashtra has more vaccines than Uttar Pradesh, which has double the population of the state," Devendra Fadnavis said.