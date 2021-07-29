MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts; shops, cinema halls, gyms to operate

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on July 29 announced that the state government has decided to give relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts.


Relaxations will be given where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low and will allow functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, and gyms.

However, there would be restrictions in wedding functions etc. "We would discourage using an air-conditioned hall, Tope said.

Related stories

Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, whereas, restrictions to continue on Sunday.

The minister also added that hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. Further, they need to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated, only then they'll be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.

He also said there will be no relaxation in the remaining 11 districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average.

"If required, the local authorities may introduce more stringent restrictions (in these areas) to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The issue of allowing those who have taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel by local trains in Mumbai was also discussed extensively in the meeting, he said.

“We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities,' the minister said.

He further said that a detailed guidelines will be up in the next 2-3 days.

This announcement comes after he had informed that CM Uddhav Thackeray would take the final call today on the suggestions proposed by the COVID Task Force over the relaxation of restrictions from certain districts.

“Today, in the COVID task force meet, Chief Minister will take the final call on our suggestions. We have suggested that COVID relaxation should be given to 25 districts where the positivity rate is much lower than the state average,” Rajesh Tope had said.

On July 28, state minister Aslam Shaikh also stated that, "The restrictions that were brought four months ago have been slowly relaxed. Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon."

Meanwhile, the state reported 6,857 new coronavirus infections and 286 fresh fatalities on July 28, taking the tally of cases to 62,82,914 and the death toll to 1,32,145, a state health department official said.

The state witnessed a rise in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 6,258 infections and 254 deaths.

With 6,105 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,64,856, leaving the state with 82,545 active cases, the official said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Rajesh Tope
first published: Jul 29, 2021 07:15 pm

