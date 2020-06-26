App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: 5,024 new coronavirus cases, highest 1-day spike

On the other hand, 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases -- highest in one day so far -- on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

On the other hand, 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

The spike of 5,024 overtook Thursday's figure of 4,841 new cases.

Out of 175COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, 91 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while other fatalities had taken place earlier, the statement said.

The recovery rate in the state is 52.25 per cent and case fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

So far 8,71,875 people have been tested for the virus in the state and there are 65,844 active cases.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

