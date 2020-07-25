Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Minister shared the news on Twitter on July 25.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chief Minister shared the news on Twitter on July 25. "I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report, I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.
In a series of tweets, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured. "I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.