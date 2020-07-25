App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Minister shared the news on Twitter on July 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister shared the news on Twitter on July 25. "I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report, I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured. "I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.
