MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Lupin launches generic inhalation product in US market

Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is indicated for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

PTI
June 04, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched Arformoterol Tartrate, an inhalation product to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema, in the US market.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Brovana inhalation solution, Lupin said in a statement.

Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is indicated for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

It is for use by nebulisation only, the drugmaker noted.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.39 percent up at Rs 1,237.20 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Health #Lupin
first published: Jun 4, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.