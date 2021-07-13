MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Lupin launches generic antifungal product in US market

The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based facility, the drug maker said in a statement.

PTI
July 13, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Lupin

Lupin

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched antifungal product Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US market.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched the product after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based facility, the drug maker said in a statement.

Tavaborole Topical Solution is generic equivalent of Anacor Pharmaceuticals' Kerydin Topical Solution and is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

According to the IQVIA MAT May data, Tavaborole Topical Solution (5%) has estimated annual sales of USD 53 million in the US market.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Health #Lupin
first published: Jul 13, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.