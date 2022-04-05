English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Lupin inks licensing pact with Alvion to market drugs in Southeast Asia

    The Mumbai-based company said it is committed to providing affordable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients.

    PTI
    April 05, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

    Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Alvion Pharmaceuticals to commercialise medicines for cardiometabolic diseases in Southeast Asia.

    The Mumbai-based company said it is committed to providing affordable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients.

    By commercialising cardiometabolic drugs in Southeast Asia, Lupin will play a significant role in improving the quality of healthcare and access to medicines, it added.

    "Forming a long-term collaboration with Alvion to launch a range of therapies will allow Lupin to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia with quality cost effective alternatives for patients and the healthcare system,” Lupin Regional Head Southeast Asia Gabriel Georgy said in a statement.

    Both companies have a solid track record of developing and launching products and this agreement will further cement Lupin as a formidable pharmaceutical company in the region, he added.

    Close
    "Being a leader in value-added medicines, Alvion shall support Lupin’s activities aiming to position both companies at the forefront for both molecules,” Alvion CEO John Bouros said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Alvion Pharmaceuticals #Business #Health #Lupin #Southeast Asia
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 06:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.