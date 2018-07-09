App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic malaria drug

The drug is indicated for the treatment of malaria and acute and chronic rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, which is used to treat malaria.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its product which is a generic version of Concordia Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Plaquenil tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of malaria and acute and chronic rheumatoid arthritis in adults. According to IQVIA MAT April 2018 data, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets had annual sales of around $215.3 million in the US. Shares of Lupin today ended 0.42 percent down at Rs 911.95 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #BSE #Health #IQVIA MAT #USFDA #World News

