MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release (ER) tablets, used to treat diabetes, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval for the product in multiple strengths from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company’s product is a generic equivalent of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals’ Synjardy XR tablets, it added.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.

Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release (ER) tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment with both empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride is appropriate.

Close
As per IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets had estimated annual sales of $357 million in the US.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Health #Lupin #USFDA
first published: Jan 7, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.