Lupin arm MedQuímica acquires rights to nine brands from Bausch Health

Mumbai-headquartered global pharmaceutical major Lupin's Brazilian subsidiary MedQuímica will acquire rights to nine products of Bausch Health including Limbitrol, Melleril, and Dalmadorm for central nervous system-related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for treatment of Wilson’s Disease.

Lupin Limited announced on November 28 that its wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuímica Indústria Farmacêutica, signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to the nine medicines from Bausch subsidiary BL Indústria Ótica Ltda.

The company said in an exchange filing: “We are pleased to inform you that MedQuímica Indústria Farmacêutica, Brazil, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has signed Definitive Agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltda, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.”

The pharma company added: “This move reinforces our commitment to making healthcare solutions accessible to all patients.”

“The acquired brands are well established and recognized among doctors and other members of the medical fraternity in Brazil for their reliability, safety, and trustworthiness,” said Alexandre Franca, Managing Director, MedQuímica.

“This transaction enhances our product portfolio in Brazil and strengthens our position in the prescription market,” Franca added.