Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid : Study

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

"Long Covid is a complex condition that develops during or after having covid, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks," said lead researcher Carl Philpott, UEA.

(Representative Image)

Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long Covid, according to a new study. According to the research, it reveals that almost a third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste.

The team from the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, investigated the prevalence of long Covid, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia, where people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions.

"Symptoms include headache, myalgia, fatigue and loss of taste and smell. Parosmia can persist for months after initial infection, alongside brain fog and memory loss.

"We wanted to find out more about the prevalence of long Covid, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia," said Philpott.

The team looked at results from the UK Coronavirus Infection Survey and analysed information from over 3,60,000 people in March 2022.