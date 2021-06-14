Lockdown strategy will change after June 16, region-wise curbs to be imposed: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on June 14 said the lockdown strategy in the state would change after June 16, and depending on the COVID situation, region-wise restrictions would be imposed.
The CM further announced that the curbs would be implemented by local bodies. Further details about it will be declared on June 15.
Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8.
Meanwhile, the state on June 14 logged 7,719 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, taking the caseload to 27,05,933 and the toll to 11,342. As many as 68,573 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.26 percent. The number of active case in the state stood at 1,13,817. As many as 16,743 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 26,10,368.
On June 12, the CM also had announced a 100-day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The emphasis will be on policies and schemes to advance the achievements of health, education and social security, accelerate economic growth and create quality employment," he said.
"Utmost importance will be given to poverty alleviation, elimination of economic and social inequalities, implementation of eco-friendly development perspective and adoption of modern solid waste management practices conducive to a healthy urban life," he said.
Earlier, the government had decided to extend the lockdown till June 16 after considering the high test positivity rate prevailing in the state. The CM's office had also said the restrictions would be "severe" (total lockdown) on June 12 and 13. Government offices and public sector undertakings would function with 50 percent staff from June 17.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.