Lockdown | Howrah-based man succumbs to injuries sustained due to alleged police brutality

A 32-year-old man, hailing from West Bengal's Howrah district, who was allegedly beaten up by police for stepping out during lockdown, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place in Banipur area of Sankrail on the evening of March 25, when the man identified as Lal Swami, had gone out to buy milk.

Although milk is listed as an essential item, he was allegedly beaten up by the police for violating the lockdown.

According to a report by ABP Ananda, Swami's wife has claimed he died of the injuries sustained due to police action.

Police officials have, claimed he died of a cardiac arrest. They also said that the deceased was also suffering from heart ailments.

Swami’s family has alleged that he was lathi-charged when the police were clearing the streets of people who had gathered on the streets. He was a part of the crowd that was baton-charged and reportedly sustained grievous injuries. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, the doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

West Bengal has so already reported 10 active coronavirus cases and one person has died after getting infected by the deadly and contagious pathogen.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced a complete lockdown in the state from March 23 to March 31.