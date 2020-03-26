App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown | Howrah-based man succumbs to injuries sustained due to alleged police brutality

The deceased's wife has claimed he died of the injuries sustained police excess, but the police have claimed he died of a cardiac arrest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020. (Reuters)
A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020. (Reuters)

A 32-year-old man, hailing from West Bengal's Howrah district, who was allegedly beaten up by police for stepping out during lockdown, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place in Banipur area of Sankrail on the evening of March 25, when the man identified as Lal Swami, had gone out to buy milk.

Although milk is listed as an essential item, he was allegedly beaten up by the police for violating the lockdown.

Close

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

related news

According to a report by ABP Ananda, Swami's wife has claimed he died of the injuries sustained due to police action.

Police officials have,  claimed he died of a cardiac arrest. They also said that the deceased was also suffering from heart ailments.

Swami’s family has alleged that he was lathi-charged when the police were clearing the streets of people who had gathered on the streets. He was a part of the crowd that was baton-charged and reportedly sustained grievous injuries. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, the doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

West Bengal has so already reported 10 active coronavirus cases and one person has died after getting infected by the deadly and contagious pathogen.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced a complete lockdown in the state from March 23 to March 31.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #Howrah (West Bengal)

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.