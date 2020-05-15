Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots in Maharashtra until May 31: Report

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Aurangabad, Solapur and Malegaon among other hotspots will also come under the extended lockdown as per the report.

The state government is yet to issue any official announcement.

The report also says that the state will implement Centre's guidelines that will be issued in the next two days in the other areas.

Follow the latest updates on Coronavirus in our dedicated LIVE blog here

The decision was arrived at in a meeting on Thursday morning that was attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among other state cabinet ministers, claims the report.

The move is likely a result of the worsening prevalence of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The state added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths - 25 of them in Mumbai – raised the toll to 1,019.

Three cities in the state, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Thane account for as many as 23,339 cases or 84.79 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Out of these 23,339 cases, 17,556 cases are active cases, 4,951 people have recovered from the disease and 832 people have died in these three cities specifically.

The nationwide shutdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be very different from the earlier three phases.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.