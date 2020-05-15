App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots in Maharashtra until May 31: Report

The state will implement Centre's guidelines that will be issued in the next two days for other areas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Aurangabad, Solapur and Malegaon among other hotspots will also come under the extended lockdown as per the report.

The state government is yet to issue any official announcement.

Close

The report also says that the state will implement Centre's guidelines that will be issued in the next two days in the other areas.

related news

Follow the latest updates on Coronavirus in our dedicated LIVE blog here

The decision was arrived at in a meeting on Thursday morning that was attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among other state cabinet ministers, claims the report.

The move is likely a result of the worsening prevalence of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The state added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths - 25 of them in Mumbai – raised the toll to 1,019.

Three cities in the state, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Thane account for as many as 23,339 cases or 84.79 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Out of these 23,339 cases, 17,556 cases are active cases, 4,951 people have recovered from the disease and 832 people have died in these three cities specifically.

The nationwide shutdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be very different from the earlier three phases.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Follow all of our coverage on Coronavirus here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 09:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.