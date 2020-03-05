App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Local Circles-Moneycontrol poll on coronavirus: Here's how you can participate

Is the coronavirus outbreak a consideration in the summer vacation plans you or your family have made? Tell us how

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The domestic and international travel industry is in deep trouble due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It is particularly distressing since it comes at a time when families start planning for their summer vacations

So, is the infection that has spread to as many as 60 countries across the globe, a deterrent in the summer vacation plans you or your family have made?

Participate in this poll by LocalCircles and Moneycontrol to check out what other vacationers like you think about travel this summer.

Follow this link  http://bit.ly/coronavirus-summertravel to register your answers.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #LocalCircles

