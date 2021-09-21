MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Lincoln Pharma earmarks around Rs 30 crore for expansion of Cephalosporin products portfolio

The company has also acquired a facility in Mehsana for this, and expects the commercial operations from the plant to start from March 2022, Lincoln Pharmaceutical said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has earmarked an investment of around Rs 30 crore for expansion of its Cephalosporin products portfolio and is planning to launch them soon in India.

The company has also acquired a facility in Mehsana for this, and expects the commercial operations from the plant to start from March 2022, Lincoln Pharmaceutical said in a regulatory filing.

The plant will cater to all the Cephalosporin products such as tablet, capsule, dry syrup and injectables. The company is planning to start product registration soon for the domestic and export markets, it added.

"The entire expansion for Cephalosporin products will be funded from internal accruals. The company has earmarked a total investment of around Rs 30 crore for this expansion," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals MD Mahendra Patel said.

The company plans to manufacture 20 plus Cephalosporin products including cefalexin oral suspension BP, clavulanate tablets, cefixime capsules, cefuroxime axetil tablets among others, the filing said.

It expects to export the products to Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia markets, it added.

"Cephalosporin is a bactericidal, broad-spectrum, and P-lactam antibiotic originally derived from fungus Acremonium, which is used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, skin infections, ear infection, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis and others," the filing said.

Shares of Lincoln Pharma were trading at Rs 386.80 per scrip on BSE, up 1.10 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #cephalosporin #Health #Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
first published: Sep 21, 2021 02:07 pm

