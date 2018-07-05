'Less invasive' sound waves can be used to detect cancer: Researchers

Sound Waves is claimed to be an alternative solution for Biopsy by the researchers from Duke University, MIT and Nanyang Technological University. Biopsy is termed as the gold standard technique for cancer diagnosis. The researchers have demonstrated in action the method of using sound waves to detect cancer.

Unlike biopsy, which is painful and invasive, sound waves method has been proven to be less invasive than the standard practices and efficient enough for clinical use. Another drawback of biopsy is that it is often not administered until late in the cancer’s development.

Tony Jun Huang, Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science Professor at Duke, said that doctors are always in search of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) to diagnose cancer. CTCs are small pieces of tumour that break away from the larger and pass into the bloodstream. The new method of sound waves is set up at an angle where the blood keeps flowing. As the sound moves, pockets of pressure push on particles in the blood. The sound waves help CTCs push them into a separate channel for collection and analysis.

Huang further said: “A small sample of blood drawn from the patient could potentially help find out, in a non-invasive manner, whether the patient is suffering from cancer, where exactly is the cancer located, and it is at what stage. Not only this, it would also help in figuring out what drugs would work best. All this is possible in one go with our circulating tumour cell separation technology.”